CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman in Chandler.

It happened on Thursday afternoon in the area of Knox Gifted Academy, near Alma School and Ray roads. 

Chandler police say a masked Hispanic man  asked the woman for directions and then exposed himself. The victim told officers the man was driving a 2004-2009 red SUV. She was not able to get a license plate number or a detailed description of the suspect.

Chandler officers searched the area but could not find a vehicle matching the woman's description. 

No other recent indecent exposure incidents have been reported in Chandler. If you have any information regarding this incident, call Chandler police at 480-782-4000. 

 

