GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Gila County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man with more than 2 pounds of meth during a traffic stop in Globe.
It happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60.
After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, detectives found 998 grams (about 2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment in the vehicle’s trunk. According to GCSO, the drugs have a street value of nearly $125,000.
Investigators also seized three semi-automatic rifles, two semi-automatic handguns and more than 650 rounds of ammunition, in varying calibers, and $289 in cash.
Cyrus Ray Pool, 62, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, was arrested and is facing various drug and weapons charges.
Globe is about 90 minutes east of Phoenix.
