PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police announced Friday morning that they have arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man at an apartment complex in February.

Brandon Ortiz-Cereceres, 18, was arrested on Thursday in Avondale. He was booked into jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said a witness told them the night before the shooting, Issac Luis Arechiga felted disrespected by Ortiz-Cereceres so he went to beat him up at his apartment near 17th Avenue on Denton Lane, which is north of Camelback Road, on the night of Feb. 14. Ortiz-Cereceres, his girlfriend and two other people were in the apartment, but only Ortiz-Cereceres and his girlfriend had guns, police said.

Police said Arechiga banged on the door but he was told to leave. He walked downstairs. The couple opened the door to see if he had left but went inside when they saw Arechiga coming back up with a cement block in his hand. A witness blocked Arechiga from coming into the apartment but he got in any way, where he grabbed the girlfriend's hair to push her out of the way, court documents said. That's when witnesses say Ortiz-Cereceres shot Arechiga in the chest. Ortiz-Cereceres and his girlfriend then took off. Arechiga later died at the hospital.

On Wednesday, police were staking out the apartment when they saw Ortiz-Cereceres get out of a red SUV and he was taken into custody, along with his girlfriend. During a police interview, Ortiz-Cereceres admitting to shooting Arechiga because he attacked his girlfriend, court documents said. The girlfriend said she was trying to get in between the two men and told police both guns were sold after the shooting. The girlfriend was not arrested.