PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police say a driver who allegedly hit and killed a man as he crossed the street has been arrested on drug possession charges.

Police said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road. According to police, Roger Ulloa was driving north on Seventh Street when he hit John Kaizer, who was crossing the street but not in a crosswalk.

Kaizer, 55, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department, officers did not see signs of impairment on Ulloa’s part. They did, however, find drugs in the 32-year-old’s possession. No details about the drugs were immediately available.

Justus said Ulloa was booked into jail on drug-related charges.

 

