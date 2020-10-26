GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man was arrested for allegedly beating and killing a man at his home near Cooper and Warner roads in Gilbert on October 11 around 4 p.m.
On October 11, a blood trail led to criminal damage at a nearby home where Gilbert police found 73-year-old Frank Bernal unconscious.
The injuries Bernal had made police think he was beaten. Bernal was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Gilbert Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation that led to the arrest of 32-year-old Jacob Samia.
Samia was arrested on Monday for first degree murder charges and booked into Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Jail.