PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Missouri man has been arrested after DNA linked him to three separate cold case incidents that took place in Peoria and Phoenix in 2000.
Authorities say 53-year-old Lance David Ray was arrested in October in Bloomington, Indiana, where he was visiting at the time.
Investigators say Ray is a suspect linked to several crimes, including murder and sexual assault. They also think that additional victims may exist.
Ray has since been extradited back to Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.
Peoria police say back in 2000 Ray is alleged to have kidnapped a 14-year-old, held him at gunpoint and sexually assaulted him.
Phoenix police say in the first of the two incidents Ray is alleged to have kidnapped, bound, and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at gunpoint. The other incident involved an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed after a struggle.
In 2020, D.N.A. evidence linked Ray to all of these crimes.
Court paperwork indicates "evidence, to include fingernail scrapings, ball hat and bloos were matched to the DNA profile of Ray," were found at the scene of the 18-year-old victim's crime scene.
Police say there may be additional victims and are asking for the public’s help in seeking additional information about Ray.
Investigators say Ray lived in the San Francisco, California area in the early 1990s before moving to Portland, Oregon in 1993. Ray resided in Oregon, Washington, and California until 1999, when Ray moved to Phoenix from 1999 to 2003. Ray then resided in California again from 2003 to 2017 before moving to St. Louis, Missouri, in 2017.
If you believe you or someone you know may have information regarding Lance David Ray, please email ReportRay@fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. In your email please provide your name, date of birth, phone number and address.