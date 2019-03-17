WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested in Winslow after he was wanted for kidnapping two children from Texas.
The incident first occurred Saturday. According to Winslow police, they received a tip from the Benton, Texas Police Department that two children were reported missing from that area.
The information led to the discovery of a semi-truck near Third Street and Transcon Lane in Winslow.
Officers from the Winslow police and deputies from the Navajo County Sheriff's Office made contact with the driver of the truck.
He was later identified as Marshall Pendergrass, 47, of Jacksonville, Florida.
Officers then found 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, in the sleeper cab of the semi-truck.
Winslow police's investigation revealed the children, who are siblings, had been held against their will by Pendergrass, who is not related to the children.
The children were later turned over the Arizona Department of Child Services where they are both in good physical condition at this time.
Pendergrass was later arrested and will be facing federal charges.
The FBI and the Winslow police are investigating the case.
Winslow is located about 57 miles east of Flagstaff.
