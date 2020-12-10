YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was taken into custody in connection to a shooting at a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office house in Prescott Valley where a child was nearly hit.

The Prescott Valley Police Department said the arrest was made on Tuesday. Investigators said they won't release the man's name or his photo. He faces a list of charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, gun charges and more.

"No family should ever have to go through such an ordeal. I was confident knowing law enforcement would arrest a suspect and bring justice to the deputy and his family. And finally, thanks to the community for their unwavering support. We are truly grateful," YCSO Sheriff Scott Mascher said in a statement.

During the early morning hours of Dec. 3, the suspect opened fire on the home, where he almost hit a sleeping 4-year-old child. No one was hurt. Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting. A reward of $13,000 was offered but police didn't say if somebody will be getting that reward for the arrest. PVPD said the investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has information to call the department at 928-772-5108 or call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or www.yavapaisw.com.