PINEDALE, AZ (3TVY/CBS 5) -- The Navajo County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the shooting deaths of two horses.
On the morning of Sept. 30, sheriff's deputies were called to Pinedale (near Show Low) to investigate a report about two domestically-owned horses that had been shot and killed.
The Sheriff's Office began investigating the deaths and working to track down potential suspects.
On Oct. 11, deputies located and arrested 19-year-old Ryland Haynes.
They say it took time to gather information and interview possible suspects before there was probable cause to arrest Haynes.
Haynes was booked into the Navajo County Jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving weapons, unlawful killing of livestock and criminal damage.
"The Sheriff's Office has been working diligently on this case since we received information about the deceased horses," said Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse. "We are pleased a suspect was identified and arrested, but we still have a lot of work to do. This was truly a senseless crime that needed to be resolved as soon as possible."
The case remains under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says more arrests may be pending.