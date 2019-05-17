GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the 2016 death of his 18-month-old daughter. The investigation also found evidence of possible sexual abuse.
Police say 24-year-old Austin Parker was arrested Wednesday after he admitted to "squeezing and elbowing" the toddler.
In September 2016, police say a little girl was found unresponsive at a home near 61st and Northern avenues. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to court documents, hospital staff found signs of "blunt force trauma."
Once Glendale police took over the investigation, they found bruising along the victim's hair line, left temple, left ear, left cheek, right jaw line and lower right abdomen.
Glendale police's investigation revealed that Parker was the sole caregiver of the child at the time of the incident. Parker told officers that he was home alone with his daughter for over 11 hours.
In addition to the head and abdominal injuries, the child's autopsy report mentioned rectal trauma that was "not consistent with any medical condition nor of accidental injury."
When asked about the victim's injuries, Parker said the bruising to the toddler's head and abdomen were both from accidental falls.
Parker also denied causing the rectal trauma and told investigators that he held the victim "by the waist with both hands and squeezed in anger."
Parker added that he may have "accidentally leaned on the child's abdomen with his right elbow causing trauma to her abdomen," court documents revealed.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, doctors said such injuries would have resulted in shock.
"It is most likely that the child was in shock for a reasonable period of time during which time medical attention could have saved her life," the statement reads.
According to Glendale police, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office conducted its investigation and was able to "identify multiple injuries sustained by the child to include trauma that matched events that Parker provided during his questioning."
Following the investigation, Parker was arrested and was booked for several charges including homicide, child abuse and sexual misconduct with a minor.
(1) comment
what is wrong with people...i just don't get it
