PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Phoenix. Police say it happened in the area of 27th Avenue and Berridge Lane, near Bethany Home Road. Police were dispatched after they received a call about a man with a gun making threatening comments.
According to police, when they arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old man, later identified as Omar Luna, outside walking around in a neighborhood. He ran to a house as officers approached.
When officers made contact with Luna, police say he fired the gun once as he reached the front door. Police fired back and hit him.
After he was shot, Luna went inside. Police found out the house was his place of residence. Officers called out the other occupants of the home and were able to arrest Luna.
Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department says Luna was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.