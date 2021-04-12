BLUE RIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Oregon man has been arrested in northern Arizona for allegedly starting a forest fire with his lighter. Adam Gilliam, 29, faces charges of illegal burning of wildland and refusing to provide a truthful name.
On Friday, a witness called the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office to report a wildfire along Highway 87 in the Blue Ridge area, which is north of Payson.
When deputies got there, the witness told them that they had been driving by when they spotted a small fire burning in the forest, and stopped and tried to put it out. At that time, the witness noticed a suspicious person nearby. That person was later identified as Gilliam.
A short time later, a DPS trooper was able to find and detain Gilliam. During an interview, sheriff's officials say Gilliam admitted to starting the fire with his lighter.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire, which stretched about 30 feet in diameter.
Gilliam was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail.