PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police announced Friday morning that they have arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man at an apartment complex in February.

It took more than a month to identify the suspect, but police arrested Brandon Ortiz, 18, on Thursday and booked him on suspicion of second-degree murder.

While investigators did not elaborate on what led them to Ortiz, they believe he shot and killed Issac Luis Arechiga late the night of Feb. 14. They have not said how the two young men might have been acquainted, nor have they released a motive for the shooting.