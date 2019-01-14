PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect in a deadly home invasion in Phoenix has been arrested.
Police arrested 36-year-old Matthew Zawacky for his involvement in a home invasion that left a 50-year-old man dead on Jan. 8 near North Valley Parkway and Jomax Road.
According to police documents, Zawacky is accused of entering the home with other suspects and ordered four residents in the home all to the ground.
One of the victims inside the house was able to retrieve a firearm and shot at Zawacky. He was struck and fired back at the victim. The victim did not survive his injuries. He has not been identified.
During the incident, the suspect is accused of shooting two dogs in the house.
Zawacky tried to flee the US into Mexico but was stopped at the border. He is a conviction felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
He is being charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, animal killing and other charges.
