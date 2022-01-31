AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Avondale police say a man has been arrested in connection to five robberies involving over $10,000. Police arrested Jimmy Girdner on Saturday afternoon after officers said he robbed an Albertson's and Walgreen's in the surrounding area.
Detectives then linked Girdner to five other robberies throughout different cities. Police say between Jan. 14 to Jan. 29, Girdner robbed multiple stores in Avondale, Glendale, Phoenix and Litchfield Park, including a Starbucks, Walmart and Basha's. Girdner has been booked on several counts of robbery, money laundering and trafficking in stolen property.