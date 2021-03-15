MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested Monday following his release from the hospital in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment in Mesa earlier this month.
According to Mesa police, 40-year-old Aaron Wright was arrested and booked for second-degree murder after his alleged involvement in a shooting on March 5 at the Olive Tree Apartments near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive.
On that day, officers responded to an apartment around 10 p.m. for reports of shots being fired. Offices made their way in and found 27-year-old Deandre Brewer dead after being shot multiple times. Two other people in the apartment, 43-year-old Brandi Black and Wright, were also shot. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives interviewed witnesses, including Wright, and were told different accounts of what happened. According to court documents, two witnesses claim Wright showed a handgun to his 8-year-old daughter and was asked to leave the apartment. Brewer and Wright reportedly got into an argument, and Wright shot Brewer multiple times before Brewer returned fire, hitting Wright, police say. Black was also shot during the exchange of gunfire by Wright, according to the police report.
Mesa police say officers collected 26 shell casings, several projectiles, two handguns, and an empty magazine in the hallway of the apartment as evidence.
Wright faces several charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and misconduct involving weapons.