PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police arrested a man connected to several catalytic converter thefts in recent months in Phoenix and he was selling them for rent money, according to court documents.

On Monday, Phoenix police say they followed 25-year-old Steven Matthew Jentz to several areas before Jentz parked at a home near Thomas Road and Central Avenue. According to court paperwork, Jentz got out of his van and crawled under a Honda Civic, and began cutting off the catalytic converter.

Jentz took off in his van and was pulled over by police shortly afterward. According to court paperwork, Jentz admitted to stealing the catalytic converter, and police saw the converter through his window. A woman was also in the van with Jentz, and she admitted to police she was the lookout while Jentz was cutting the converter.

Chandler auto shop partners with police department to combat catalytic converters theft Now, her auto shop is partnering with the Chandler Police Department to give paint jobs on converters for free for Chandler residents

Police say Jentz was connected to two other catalytic converter thefts. According to court paperwork, on Dec. 27, Jentz cut a converter in a parking garage when he took off after a woman showed up. The woman and her wife took photos of their car, Jentz and his suspected accomplice. Jentz told police he didn't take anything, and they were having car troubles on the top floor of the parking garage, according to court documents. The woman with Jentz told police he tried to cut the converter. When the woman showed up, they took off.

On Jan. 9, Jentz was seen on surveillance footage cutting a converter from a Toyota Tundra parked at a nearby hotel. According to court documents, Jentz admitted to taking the converters and selling them for $350. The woman also told police she was on the lookout for this theft.

The two told police they were stealing the converters and selling them to pay rent. The woman told police Jentz would scold her if she did not look out properly. Jentz was booked on two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of attempted burglary and two counts of trafficking of stolen property.