PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police arrested a suspect last week in the rape and murder of a woman found in a vacant building in Phoenix in February of 1984.
Police say 22-year-old Aimee See was found dead in a vacant mortuary near Fillmore Street and 3rd Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 17, 1984. Court records state that See was found nude, lying face up on a sleeping bag with injuries to her head and a phone cord wrapped around her neck.
Officers had responded to the building after an anonymous 911 caller reported smoke coming from the vacant building and people inside. When officers arrived, they did not find the caller, the people inside or smoke coming from the building. However, police did find a trail of blood leading from the front room to the back of the building where See's body was found.
Documents state that See had been dead for a couple of days and that there was evidence that she had been sexually assaulted. DNA was collected from the scene and investigators were able to develop a suspect profile.
Court records indicate that a lead was developed in October 2020 and officers identified the suspect as 67-year-old David Kizziar. Investigators determined that at the time of the murder, Kizziar lived within a mile of the vacant building where See's body was found.
When detectives interviewed Kizziar on Oct. 15, he told them that he knew where the abandoned building was and that he would climb through windows and go up stairwells in the building. Kizziar also told detectives that he was a member of the YMCA and St. Vincent de Paul at the same time See was a member.
On Nov. 5, suspect DNA results collected from the scene matched the DNA profile of Kizziar. He was arrested on Nov. 6 for one count of first-degree murder and one count of sexual assault. Documents state that Kizziar denied all involvement in the case and could not explain how his DNA was found at the scene.