MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a fire at a hoarder home in Mesa over the weekend.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a home near University Drive and Center Street. Court documents state that fire crews responded to the home after seeing smoke in the backyard. That fire was put out, but a short while later, crews were called back to the same house and found it engulfed in flames. The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said hoarding conditions at the home made it difficult for crews to battle the blaze.

According to court documents, the suspect, 67-year-old David Bybee, was on scene when the fire department arrived the first time. Fire crews said Bybee directed them to where the fire was and gave them specific information about all the stuff in the backyard. According to documents, Bybee said, "it would only take one cigarette and the entire place would be up in flames."

Documents state that Bybee was again on scene at the second fire. Officers spoke to a neighbor who said he knew that Bybee is a transient who the resident of the house allows to sleep in the driveway of the home.

The neighbor explained that he was in his home when Bybee told him about the first fire. He said after the fire department got the fire out, he went back to his home and was not sure where Bybee went. Documents state that the neighbor told police that after a short period of time, Bybee came to his door again and said the house was on fire and that it was much bigger this time. The neighbor said he went outside to see the fire and that both times the suspect had come to his door, he was alone.

Police later spoke with the resident of the house who confirmed that he lets Bybee sleep in the driveway. The resident said when he left for work that morning, Bybee was the only one home. The resident admitted to being a hoarder but said he has no electrical cords or power in the backyard and that he does not keep accelerants of any kind in the backyard, documents state.

Bybee was then detained. A K-9 fire investigator was brought to the scene and the dog alerted to accelerants on Bybee's shoes and hands, court records state. Bybee was then taken in for questioning. Documents state that Bybee told police that he does not know how the fire started. When asked about the accelerant on his hands and shoes, he said he may have spilled gasoline or lighter fluid on himself in the backyard.

Bybee was taken into custody on two previous warrants and one count of arson.