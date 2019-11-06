SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have arrested a man who confessed to painting black swastikas on sidewalks in Scottsdale. The Scottsdale Police Department identified the man as 47-year-old Rick Sagaser.
In October, detectives investigated five graffiti cases in which swastikas were painted on sidewalks and walls around 88th Street and Mountain View Road.
Sagaser, a homeless man, was identified as a suspect after being arrested on Oct. 8 in an area near Mountain View for aggravated assault on another homeless person, according to investigators. During the arrest, police said they noticed a swastika and iron cross drawn in black marker on the sidewalk. When police searched Sagaser's backpack, they found a large black Sharpie marker.
Police say when they spoke with Sagaser on Oct. 29, he admitted to "creating the graffiti in the five cases." He also admitted having a history with the Aryan Brotherhood criminal street/prison gang. Sagaser told investigators he used the swastika symbol "as protection from being assaulted by other homeless people," Scottsdale PD said.
Sagaser now faces five counts of criminal damage and five counts of assisting a criminal street gang, all of which are felonies.