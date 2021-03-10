TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing charges after police said he stole dozens of catalytic converters from cars in Tempe.

According to police, detectives noticed a spike in catalytic converter thefts in September and in December, they got information that 40-year-old Justin Dunkins from Scottsdale could be involved in those thefts.

The investigation led to detectives searching Dunkins' home on Tuesday. Along with the items seized from the home and other evidence, detectives believe Dunkins was stealing between six and 20 catalytic converters per week.

Officers arrested Dunkins on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

The thefts of catalytic converters have been a problem for cities in the Valley in recent months. In September, a nonprofit in Tempe said burglars stole at least 10 of them from their transport vans. The group serves people with disabilities.

In Scottsdale, police had 23 reports of catalytic converters thefts between Jan. 1 and early February.

In Peoria, a nonprofit that helps drive veterans, seniors and people with disabilities to doctor appointments, had two catalytic converters stolen from its buses during the weekend of Feb. 6.

Tempe police haven't said if Dunkins is involved in any of these thefts.

A catalytic converter muffles noise from vehicles and helps keep the air clean.