PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested for stabbing his girlfriend and another woman late Saturday night, Phoenix police said.
Around 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 19, the man and his girlfriend got into an argument that turned physical in the area of 37th and Van Buren streets.
Police said the fight escalated and the man, now identified as 42-year-old Michael Brown, stabbed his girlfriend.
When another woman tried to break up the altercation, she was also stabbed, police said.
While the girlfriend went to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the other woman had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.
Brown was arrested and booked in jail for aggravated assault.