FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested after a stabbing that was initially reported during a Wednesday vehicle collision in the Flagstaff area, says the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday night, around 8:30 p.m., the Flagstaff Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety went to a crash close to the intersection of I-17 and McConnell Drive.
A person who reported the crash when calling 911 said a white pickup truck involved in the accident took off from the scene with damage to the front end of the vehicle, said the CCSO. The caller added that a man who was riding in the truck was left at the scene and said he was stabbed. The CCSO said he was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
Later that same evening, the CCSO said deputies got a welfare check call in the Winona area, east of Flagstaff. The woman who called them said it was strange that she didn't hear from her boyfriend since 4:00 p.m. that day.
When responding to her call, deputies noticed a silver colored pickup truck with front-end damage parked at the residence. They additionally saw blood in the truck. These factors gave the deputies reason to believe that this truck could have been involved in the crash reported earlier that night.
When speaking to the homeowner of the residence during the welfare check, he told deputies that he met two men at a local bar and brought them back to his house to drink some more. The homeowner said the two men got into an argument that led to one of them stabbing the other. The man who stabbed the other one then left the scene.
Soon after the violent altercation, according to the CCSO, the homeowner said he tried taking the stabbed man to the hospital but crashed on I-17 and McDonnell Drive. That's when the victim got out of the truck, and the homeowner drove away.
The CCSO said that deputies eventually identified 61-year-old David Slater as the suspect in the stabbing. They discovered that Slater, from Anthem, was arrested by DPS for DUI related charges quickly after the stabbing. The CCSo says he was booked into the Coconino County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault.