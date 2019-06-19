SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police have arrested a man they say raped a woman in a parking garage last month.
According to court documents, the suspect, 40-year-old Robert Starr, met the victim outside a bar in late May.
Starr was standing outside with his dog and the victim, who was walking by, stopped to pet his dog and began talking to him.
The two then agreed to get a drink together. After getting a drink at a nearby bar, they left in the Starr's car to go to another bar.
The victim told police that Starr started to drive into a parking garage and when she asked where they were going, Starr slapped her and said, "Shut up, [expletive]."
The victim said Starr pulled her out of his car and raped her. He then jumped back in the car and sped off.
The victim ran to a nearby restaurant and used their phone to call police.
Detectives viewed surveillance video that confirmed the victim's timeline of events. An employee from the bar the told police the suspect was Robert Starr and had a credit card slip with Starr's name.
Starr was tracked down by police and arrested Tuesday at his home. He faces one count of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping.
