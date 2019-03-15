QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man connected to a drive-by shooting in Queen Creek has been arrested.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials told Arizona’s Family on Friday afternoon that 27-year-old Jeremy Ford was arrested and booked into 4th Avenue Jail on Thursday night.
On March 12 at 7:45 p.m., MCSO received 911 calls about a shooting that took place at the Walmart at Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads.
When MCSO arrived on the scene, they found a victim who was shot several times. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
MCSO detectives were able to obtain video evidence and a description of the suspect’s vehicle. MCSO contacted Ford and he admitted to shooting the victim.
The name of the victim has not been released. MCSO believes this was a random shooting. The suspect and the victim do not know each other.
Ford is being charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony drive-by shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.