SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after police say he was peeping into windows of homes.
Scottsdale Police Department spokesman, Detective Kevin Watts, said detectives arrested 34-year-old Steven Anthony Spoon after an investigation that began last August.
Watts says that over the course of several weeks, reports were made of an unknown man entering the yards in residential neighborhoods and peering through windows.
Many of these residents had one or more teenage girls living in the home, Watts said.
Working on tips, investigators were able to arrest Spoon Wednesday as he was leaving the backyard of a north Scottsdale home, said Watts.
Once in custody, Watts says Spoon admitted to targeting homes of teenage girls for the purpose of viewing them changing or showering.
Currently, Spoon facing approximately 45 felony and misdemeanor charges including criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and unlawful viewing.
Watts says the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.