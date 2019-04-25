AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who police said molested a boy in broad daylight at an Avondale park has been arrested, police said.
Juan Carlos Granados was taken into custody on Thursday after getting a tip from the public and other information, according to detectives.
The incident happened at Donnie Hale Park on Wednesday, April 17. A suspect sketch was released on Friday.
Police said Granados approached the boy and then committed a sexual act against the victim and ran off.
He was booked into jail on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
The investigation is underway.
cut this piece of sh*t’s balls off
from Chicago to Arizona
"Juan Carlos Granados was taken into custody on Thursday after getting a tip from the public and other information, according to detectives.". So Juan got a tip or police got a tip? Hwonito. Hhhhwonito.
Brown cancer is spreading
It’ll be spreading to a neighborhood park near you
