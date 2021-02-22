SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after a deadly crash Sunday night in Scottsdale near Scottsdale and Chaparral roads.
Scottsdale police say it happened around 9:45 p.m. When officers responded to the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash. During their investigation, police say that one vehicle was making a left turn onto Chaparral Road and hit another car traveling south on Scottsdale Road.
Police say two adults were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One of them later died.
The driver of the car heading southbound on Scottsdale Road, 27-year-old Chaz Malcolm, was arrested on scene. Malcolm has been charged with manslaughter and endangerment. Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash.