PHOENIX, AZ (CBS5/3TV) -- Phoenix police arrested 42-year-old Victor Ochkur Thursday on suspicion of an indecent exposure incident that happened in March.
During the afternoon of March 27, with his gray 4-door sedan, Ochkur reportedly pulled up on a child walking on East St. John Road from North 28th Street, police said. Ochkur then tried to talk to the child as he exposed and fondled himself.
Over the weeks to follow, Phoenix investigators worked on creating a composite sketch of the culprit.
Before investigators released the sketch the public, witnesses spotted Ochkur's vehicle and police found him.
Ochkur was arrested and is now facing a charge of public sexual indecency. His mug shot has not been released as of Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.