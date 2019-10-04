PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a red-light runner who might have been impaired caused a wreck in Phoenix that sent one man to the hospital early Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
Police said a Ford Fiesta was heading east on Deer Valley Road when the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Evan Larson, didn't stop at a red light at 19th Avenue.
The Fiesta slammed into a Chevy Tahoe that was going north.
The 42-year-old man behind the wheel of the Tahoe was thrown from the SUV. Police said he suffered serious injuries and was in critical condition at last check.
Larson, who was not injured, stayed on the scene, according to police. Officers booked him on suspicion of DUI and aggravated assault.