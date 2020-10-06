CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after a person was shot and killed at a Chandler apartment complex late Monday night.
According to Chandler police, the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex near Queen Creek Road and Arizona Avenue. Police say the person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Court documents indicate Mark Alvarado-Sotelo was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. He told police that he drove to the apartment complex with the intent of robbing a drug dealer.
Alvarado-Sotelo was booked on first-degree murder charges.