PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made following a shooting that killed a driver in Phoenix.
Phoenix police arrested 35-year-old Steven Orona at his home on Thursday. Police say he shot 39-year-old Larry Milligan during a road-rage incident on September 24 when officers found 39-year-old Larry Milligan dead in his car near the I-17 Freeway and 7th Avenue.
Investigators say Milligan had been shot while he was driving and then crashed. Police at the time released a picture of an RAV4 investigators believed to be involved in the incident.
After weeks, police were able to locate the RAV4 at Orona's girlfriend's family home in Buckeye. When interviewed, Orona admitted he shot Milligan after his girlfriend in the passenger seat said Milligan pointed a gun at them. Court documents indicate that no weapon was found in Milligan's car when he was found.
Orona was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail for one count of first-degree murder and one count of a drive-by shooting.