PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after police said he was possibly impaired and caused a motorcycle rider to crash in Phoenix on Sunday morning.
It happened near 52nd Street and McDowell Road just before 10 a.m.
Police said 29-year-old Alfred Brown Jr. was speeding going south on 52nd Street and rear-ended a man on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The 29-year-old rider wasn't wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike.
He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Brown wasn't hurt and stayed at the scene, police said. Police said he showed signs of impairment and got a sample of his blood.
Brown was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault, but police say more charges could come depending on the toxicology results.
