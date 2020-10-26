GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man was arrested for allegedly beating and killing a man at his home in Gilbert earlier this month.
Police were called to the area near Cooper and Warner roads on Oct. 11 before 2:30 a.m. for reports of criminal damage. When they got there, they found a blood trail that led to the house where they found 73-year-old Frank Bernal beaten and unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The Gilbert Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and detectives later arrested of 32-year-old Jacob Samia on Monday. Police haven't said what evidence they have that led to the arrest, or if he knew the victim. Samia was booked into jail on first-degree murder charges.