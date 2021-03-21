TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 71-year-old woman on Saturday at Kiwanis Park near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road.
Police say the woman was on her daily morning walk at around 11 a.m. at the park when she was approached from behind by 30-year-old Kevin Caballero. Caballero allegedly shoved her to the ground, held her down and tried to take off her pants while making comments about having sex with her. She was fighting back when two people in the area saw what was going on and intervened. They were able to detain Caballero until police arrived.
The woman had minor injuries. Caballero was taken into custody.