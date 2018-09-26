A man was arrested by Tempe PD after a scuffle that left two officers injured early Sunday morning.
According to court documents, Miguel Matias, 32, was first confronted by officers for driving suspiciously in the parking lot of a Ramada Inn near Scottsdale and McKelips roads at about 3 a.m.
Officers witnessed a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine in Matias's possession. Matias tried to hide the pipe from the officer's view by hiding it under his leg while sitting in the vehicle, documents state.
Matias was then seen throwing the pipe out the window and police say the broken glass was recovered from the area where it was thrown.
Officers also noted that the vehicle was running while open containers of beer were seen inside. Police say the suspect then tried to flee in his vehicle but an officer was able to turn the ignition off and stop him from driving away.
Documents state that Matias was removed from the vehicle by force. During this struggle, police say Matias struck an officer in the face with his elbow.
After officers got Matias on the ground, he struck an officer in the testicles three times and then tried to feel around the officer's belt to reach for his firearm, police say.
The officer was able to turn his body away, preventing him from reaching his duty weapon. An officer then deployed a Taser which had no effect and the fight continued.
Officers eventually used a carotid control hold which rendered Matias unconscious for a short period of time, documents state. Matias was then handcuffed and taken to a hospital where he was medically cleared.
The officers involved required medical treatment for their injuries. One officer was given an x-ray to determine whether he has a hairline fracture to his jaw while the officer sustained a possibly broken right hand and strained left shoulder.
Matias was booked by Tempe police on charges of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, sexual abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.
