PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix officials say they have arrested a man in connection to a massive fire that destroyed an apartment complex under construction in the downtown area last Sunday.
The announcement from the Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force came early Saturday morning that an arrest was made for a massive fire that destroyed an apartment complex near Grant Street and 7th Avenue under construction in downtown Phoenix on June 7.
Police arrested 54-year-old, Ted Hopkins, for arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage, weapons violation and endangerment. He was arrested Friday evening after a lengthy investigation from fire, police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
According to police and fire, they found enough evidence to redirect the investigation into an arson investigation which led to Hopkins arrest.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additional information should be available in the next few days.
BREAKING overnight: Arson arrest made yesterday in connection to this HUGE fire in downtown Phoenix. The man accused of starting it has been identified as 54-year-old Ted Hopkins. No mug shot to share... yet. Photo Credit of Fire: Leland Gebhardt#AZFamily pic.twitter.com/dkCY2SiMa6— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 13, 2020
If you have any information, call the Phoenix Police Department 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.