PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was found dead by Phoenix police at an apartment near 26th Street and Grandview Road Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.
According to Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers arrived to the apartment after reports of a possible dead body inside.
When detectives arrived on scene, they made contact with other residents in the apartment. Police served search warrants and searched the apartment. Police say, the search led them to find a dead body inside. The body had obvious injuries.
Police arrested the man who first opened the door, 34-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez.
The victim has not yet been identified as police are working to notify his family. Police say they did receive reports prior from the family to report him missing.
Gutierrez was booked for murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.