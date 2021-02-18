BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who yelled at people in a food drive line Thursday has been arrested for disorderly conduct.
Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies say they were called to a food distribution event held at a Buckeye school Thursday after reports of a man, later identified as 46-year-old Ryan Bryson, who was reportedly "yelling obscenities and degrading remarks to members of the community who were at the school for food distribution."
Arizona's Family reporter Emma Lockhart spoke to a one Buckeye family who says Bryson harassed and yelled at people who were waiting in line at a food drive on Thursday. They wanted us to protect their identity out of fear of retaliation.
The couple says they are struggling to find work right now and went to the church food drive in Buckeye to help feed their four children. Instead, they were left traumatized after they say a man, later identified as 46-year-old Ryan Bryson, was in a truck and drove by and told them all to get a job.
"He looked at my son and told him that his parents were pathetic and couldn't afford to feed him. At that point, all my manners went out the window," said one of the parents.
The intense exchange was caught on cellphone video where you can hear Bryson yelling, "Get a f***ing job."
Arizona's Family spoke with the man who claims to be the person in the video. He said he is the owner of High Side Electric in Buckeye. The company name was seen on the truck the man was driving. He told us he stands by what he said and that," those people need to go to work. They should be ashamed of themselves."
Deputies located Bryson and spoke to him. Sheriff officials say upon further investigation, and several complaints about Bryson's behavior, describing it as disruptive to the establishment and food distribution process.
Witnesses also told investigators Bryson also yelled obscenities in the presence of minor children who were in attendance of the event with their parents.
On Friday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Bryson was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct charges.