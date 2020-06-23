TONTO BASIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in her Tonto Basin home Sunday night.
Gila County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired at the home near Bar X Road just before 9 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a woman who had been shot to death inside the home.
The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Terri Lou Haught. Deputies say they arrested Destry Alan Haught, 49, in connection to the shooting. GCSO did not release any information on the relationship between the two or what evidence led them to arrest Haught. No details were released on what may have led up to the shooting.
Haught was booked into Gila County Jail on a manslaughter charge. The investigation is ongoing.