PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police are investigating after a 17-year-old was stabbed to death at a Circle K early Thursday morning.
Police say at about 1:45 a.m. the victim was inside the store when the suspect, 27-year-old Michael Adams came up behind him and stabbed him.
[RAW VIDEO: Michael Adams' initial court appearance]
Peoria police found the victim outside of the store, lying face down by the fuel pumps.
According to court documents, Adams stabbed the victim on the right side of his neck. Adams fled the area following the incident.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m. His name has not been released at this time.
Officers found Adams walking near the crime scene. An officer noticed the suspect had a pocket knife and had blood on his left forearm, left hand and foot. Adams was later arrested after he admitted to officers he was involved in the stabbing.
During questioning, Adams told officers the victim "did not do anything to threaten him."
Adams admitted that he heard the victim was listening to "rap music in this parking lot."
According to court documents, Adams yelled at detectives and stated that "rap music made him feel unsafe because in the past, he was attacked by people who listened to that music genre."
Adams told detectives he "needed to be proactive than reactive and protect himself and the community from the victim."
Adams was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail with a count of first-degree murder.
Murderer lied, he asked teen boy for sex and got refused[love]
This killer should be executed
Random stabbing at a convenience store. Idiotic comments from the usual AZ trumphumpers. So happy to have left Hellizona.
How many times did the judge say the word, "um"? A lot. And, why is it we can't see the state's attorney and the judge in this video?
Now that full details are reported, lock up the murderer and throw away the key!
current or former meth addict. obviously schizophrenic. homeless. these people are ticking time bombs living on our streets. i don't even know if there is a solution. just never make any kind of eye contact with these people.
Why so many see everything as a race thing? It doesn't matter, it's criminal, and I have to admit, if this scum of the earth had a name that ended with a z or his first name was Willie or Jamal many would assumed it was a so called minority. There's really no such thing as a minority or majority when it's about race, it's about committing crimes. My Prayer daily is for me and many in this country to stop seeing the color of ones skin as a factor, even if in many cases it is, and that goes for all races. THANK GOD FOR AMERICA on his 243rd BD,
That is why I always carry. I am at the circle k at 43rd and bell around 4 am every morning for smokes. Wanna see a freak show ?? Scumbags aplenty. Tweekers just hangin out and looking for trouble. That circle k gets robbed at least once a month. I've had employees beg me to stay until the creeps leave the store. Cops won't even show up.
Yep, its time to hire a gun just like in the good old days.
Aint nothin compared to the circle k on 35th and osborn. That should be closed
Not sure a gun would've helped in this case. Stabbed in the neck from behind with no hint of provocation. Tragic.
What was a 17 year old doing out at 1:45 in the morning? Either a drug dealer or hard user.
Dean- I was out with thots at 17. Are you really that naive to believe the only reason a kid would be out is to deal or use drugs? Re-evaluate your life and cancel your internet subscription
Haven't you heard? 17 is the new 40.
Thus it was ok for the white boy to stab and kill him.
Don't know yet since nothing reported as of now. May or may not of been provoked.
Marley - We have to work every day to expose the lies that are constantly told about our race and culture. We need to work every day to reinstall in White people that not only is it "okay to be White" but it's actually great to be White and we should take pride in it. We don't have to act like them and take on their culture, we can be us and proudly live in and enjoy OUR culture.
bruce - White man or White guy. "White boy" and "White girl" are racially derogatory term used against White people.
*terms
Daddy, you silly wabbit, only white people can be racists. Racist must be code for "Sh*t, man, we're busted! How do we make it look like they did it?"
While I agree there is nothing wrong with being ANY race, there should never be any pride involved whatsoever. Pride is reserved for accomplishments/achievements that one has worked for. One's race/ethnicity/gender is determined at birth and therefore not 'earned'.
Sun City is affecting your brain. Scoot closer so it can finish you off.
Circle No Way ( New street earned name)
