PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested after police say he shoplifted the same Phoenix pharmacy store five different times.
Phoenix police arrested Angel F. Martinez, 25, Tuesday in connection with shoplifting incidents at a Walgreens near 35th and Southern avenues.
According to police, a store clerk recognized Martinez from prior arrests.
Detectives then conducted a follow-up investigation and was able to identify Martinez as the suspect.
A Phoenix police detective then generated a photo lineup which connected Martinez with the five separate shoplifting incidents in the past five years.
Martinez was booked into the Maricopa County jail on five counts of shoplifting.