MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested Monday night after police say he shot his girlfriend's ex-husband multiple times during an argument in Mesa.
According to Mesa police, officers responded to an apartment complex near Greenfield Road and Southern Avenue around 4:15 p.m. for reports of somebody shot. Police arrived and found a 36-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the lower half of his body. The man was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.
The man told officers his ex-wife's boyfriend had shot him during an argument in the parking lot because of a comment he made about his driving. Several witnesses to the shooting told officers the suspect, 32-year-old Nicholas McSorley, went back into an apartment after the shooting with the gun.
Detectives interviewed a witness at the scene who took video on their cellphone and caught the fight and shooting. According to court paperwork, the video showed the victim, the victim's ex-wife, and McSorley all arguing in the parking lot. At one point, the victim's ex-wife yells at the victim to leave, and McSorley got in between the two and separated them. The victim is seen with his hands in his pockets saying something to McSorley, who is about 10 feet away. McSorley allegedly walks around his girlfriend with a handgun and fired six shots at the victim, striking him several times.
Records state that McSorley was seen on video standing over the victim with the gun pointed at him for a brief time before he walked away.
When police interviewed the victim's ex-wife, she claimed the victim wouldn't leave after she told him to, and that he began talking about McSorley's disabled child. She said her ex-husband made an aggressive move towards them, and McSorley shot him. Police informed her of the video they watched, which showed the victim never moved toward them.
Officers recovered the gun McSorley used inside the apartment and collected six shell casings from the parking lot. At the hospital, medical staff told detectives the victim had 10 bullet wounds, including entry and exit wounds, to his lower body.
Police arrested McSorley, who faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.