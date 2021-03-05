SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested for his involvement in a drive-by shooting in Scottsdale Thursday morning on the Loop 101.
Department of Public Safety says the suspect, 33-year-old Andy Dorfman, was allegedly involved in an altercation with another driver that escalated to an exchange of gunfire on the freeway in Scottsdale near Pima Road.
The incident began as Dorfman and the victim, driving in the HOV lane next to Dorfman, began a verbal argument over a traffic disagreement, court documents say. Dorfman told troopers "he was pissed at the time of the altercation and both drivers had thrown items at each others vehicles," court documents say.
The object cracked the front windshield of the victim's car. Dorfman then allegedly drove next to the car and pointed a gun at the victim, firing two rounds. The rounds hit inside of the car and the other one his a tire, DPS officials say. Court documents say Dorfman told investigators "he was trying to shoot the victim... to control the situation." DPS says Dorfman then moved in front of the victim's car, showing his gun.
The victim told authorities that he feared for his life and "he thought of his family." At some time, DPS officials say the victim fired several shots back at Dorfman as he attempted to get away.
Court documents say Dorfman followed the victim off the freeway. The victim says he "honked his vehicle horn as he ran through two red lights" [trying to get away] as [Dorfman] still followed him through the intersections.
Dorfman was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and drive by shooting.
Court documents indicate this is the second time Dorfman has been arrested for shooting at another motorist, DPS officials say that first shooting took place in Phoenix in 2019.
The investigation is ongoing and DPS officials are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 1-877-2SAVEAZ.