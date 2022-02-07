PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested days after a deadly shooting that started with a road rage incident in Phoenix that occurred at the end of January near 16th Street and Roosevelt.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky says 20-year-old Sebastian Serrano, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that killed 31-year-old Joshua Hernandez Jr.
The shooting happened on January 31 around 7 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a man told witnesses his friend was shot and needed assistance in getting to the nearest medical facility. Hernandez was taken to the hospital but later died there from his injuries.
According to court records, a witness told officers they saw a red vehicle driving away at a high speed immediately after the shooting. Detectives were able to get surveillance video from a nearby business that showed that car arriving and parking next to Hernadez's vehicle before the shooting. Then a bit later, the footage shows the red car following Hernadez's vehicle towards the location where the shooting happened behind Ranch Market. Detectives were able to match the red car with a vehicle in a variety of databases. On Friday, officers located the car in the backyard of a home.
Police were able to interview the person who parked the car in the backyard and learned that him, along with two other people, were inside the car at the time when they were involved in some kind of road rage incident with a man in a black Nissan Altima. He told them the Nissan Altima began following them. They admitted to running multiple red lights to get away from the Altima and finally lost them.
Later, they entered the parking lot near 16th Street and Roosevelt, where they saw the Altima parked. The driver, Hernandez, was outside of the car. He got back in and followed them to the back of the Ranch Market. The driver parked the Altima, got out, and looked at them. That was the witness told officers that Serrano allegedly shot Hernandez.
Serrano has been booked on the recommended charge of first-degree murder.