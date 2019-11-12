MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in a shooting that left another man dead and a woman injured at a Mesa motel Monday afternoon.
44-year-old Anthony Wayne Gushee was arrested in connection to the shootings at the Windemere Hotel & Conference Center near Main Street and Higley Road.
At around 3 p.m., a woman called for help and told dispatchers that she had been shot.
When officers arrived at the motel, they found two people with gunshot wounds inside a room.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The woman told officers that Gushee shot them because "he thought they stole his drugs."
Mesa police detectives also found methamphetamine packaged for sale as well as numerous syringes containing a liquid substance.
Just before midnight Tuesday, officers located and arrested Gushee near Main Street and Ellsworth Road without incident.
Police say Gushee has prior history of drug-related offenses.
Gushee is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.