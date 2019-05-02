PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he masturbated in front of two young girls in a Phoenix neighborhood.
According to court documents, in late March, 42-year-old Victor Ochkur followed one of the young girls in his car while she was walking home from school.
The 13-year-old girl told police that Ochkur was sitting in his car when he asked her if she had a boyfriend while his penis was out and he was masturbating, documents state.
The girl immediately ran away.
[PDF: Court documents for Victor Ochkur]
The other victim, the 13-year-old's little sister, said she also had seen Ochkur a few months earlier in the same car while she was walking home from school. She told police he had asked her if she needed a ride. She then ran to the nearest house.
Court documents state that both girls then saw Ochkur in the same car near their home last week and told their parents. The parents took down Ochkur's license plate number and called the police.
Ochkur was arrested and told police that he did masturbate in his car a few times a month in different locations. He said that the girl was not lying when she said she saw him masturbating though he didn't remember the incident, documents state.
Ochkur was booked on one count of public sexual indecency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.