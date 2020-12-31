FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing terrorism charges after allegedly making bomb threats in the parking lot of the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility north of Florence on Thursday.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, an ICE supervisor called the Florence Police Department around 6 a.m. to report a suspicious man in a vehicle honking the horn and making bomb threats in the facility parking lot off SR-79.
Officers arrived and saw a red 2011 Isuzu Rodeo in the parking lot matching the description, and noted that a man in the driver's side of the vehicle was acting unusual. The Pinal County SWAT team, Arizona Department of Public Safety bomb squad, Florence Fire Department, FBI, and ICE SRT responded to help.
After an hours-long standoff, PCSO says the suspect, 56-year-old Patrick Gerola, was arrested just before noon. Authorities found no explosive devices, and are trying to determine Gerola's motive for his strange behavior.
Gerola was booked into the Pinal County jail and faces charges for terrorism, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.
"We are grateful for the teamwork between all involved agencies to bring this matter to a peaceful resolution," said Sheriff Mark Lamb.