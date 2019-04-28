PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police have arrested a man following a standoff that lasted for hours in Phoenix on Sunday.
According to Phoenix police, the incident first occurred as a cutting at around 12:45 a.m. at a convenience store near 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Police say a 25-year-old man cut another man with a knife before fleeing the scene. The victim only suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Just a few hours later, at around 3 a.m., the suspect then burglarized a nearby business where he took several items that had hazardous materials before leaving that scene.
Police later found the suspect at his apartment where he barricaded himself near 32nd Street and Campbell Avenue.
According to police, the standoff lasted for hours before the suspect surrendered himself to officers without incident just after 1 p.m.
FBI and SWAT assisted with Phoenix police during the investigation.
Police later determined that the stolen hazardous materials did not pose a danger to the public.
At this time, 32nd Street is still closed at Campbell Avenue while police continue to investigate.
