PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police arrested a man after a gun discharged in his apartment, sending a bullet through his ceiling into another person's floor.
It happened in a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive on Wednesday morning.
"They heard the shot; they thought it was a balloon pop," said the woman who lives in the upstairs unit. She wished to remain anonymous.
The woman said her two daughters and grandson heard the loud noise but didn't think anything of it. However, when she woke up a couple of hours later, she found a mess in her living room.
"I looked up at the ceiling and then looked ... at the floor, and that's when I saw the bullet hole in my floor at 4:45 in the morning," she explained.
Dust and debris landed on her couch and laptop. She said her grandson normally sits in that spot, so her first instinct was to check if he was OK.
"Sometimes he comes out here at night if he can't sleep and this is where he sits. It's literally 1 foot from where he hangs out on the couch on his computer or whatever he's doing," she said. "It could have gone through his leg. It could have gone through his -- it could have gone through him period. Sometimes he'll sit on the floor and play on his tablet or computer. Like this is where he hangs out if he's not in his room."
According to court documents, Cameron Trone lives in the apartment unit below her. Witnesses told police that they saw Trone holding a rifle earlier in the night. One witness told him to be careful before he went to bed, shortly after that, he woke up to a gunshot sound and saw Trone "with a panicked look on his face." He also said, "Trone pointed up to the ceiling."
Police say it appeared someone tried to patch up the hole on the ceiling with an unknown substance.
Witnesses said Trone left the apartment with two other people while carrying the rifle. They came back a short time later.
According to the court paperwork, a witness said Trone told him that he often manipulates his rifle and he had not expected it to discharge.
The victim said if the gun had accidentally gone off, she would have understood if they at least came to her door.
"Come see if anyone's hurt. Come knock on the door. I get it. Accidents happen, but you just left it; you didn't say anything. So, if somebody was hurt, you didn't give anything about me or my kids. That's not cool."
While executing a search warrant, police did not find a firearm but did locate several rounds of ammunition and multiple magazines for both a handgun and a rifle.
Police also located jars of marijuana and cocaine.
Trone is facing 10 charges including endangerment, drug possession, and discharge of a firearm in city limits.